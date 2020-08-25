Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

This throwback photo of Quamina MP is causing a stir on social media

Quamina MP's throwback photo

Hiplife musician Quamina MP is causing a stir on social media with his throwback photo.



The photo which captures a wretched-looking Quamina MP and a lady is spreading like wildfire on social media.



It’s unclear the source of the photo. Quamina has commented on it a few times and seems happy about how far he has come.



The “Ewiase Y3d3” hitmaker has a struggling background.



He told Pulse.com.gh in 2019 during an exclusive interview that he comes from a poor home.



According to him, he used to starve for days and had no support from no one except close friends.

