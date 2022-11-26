This is why Akrobeto doesn't grant fans the opportunity to take photos with him

Entertainment of Saturday, 26 November 2022

According to Ghanaian actor and show host, Akwasi Boadi, popularly known as Akrobeto, he nearly landed in trouble over a harmless photo he took with a man who claimed to be one of his biggest fans.



To his surprise, the young man whom he had no information on, used the photos to win over an innocent girl and eventually impregnated a teenager who fell victim to his scheme and alleged connection with the movie star.



For this reason, Akrobeto, known for his comic movies, has declared an end to the era of taking photos with his fans.



"I don't like taking photos because of how a man impregnated a 16-year-old girl with a photo he took with me. He had taken about four different photos with me and that was what he used to lure her.



"After impregnating the teenager, her parents came looking for me and showed me images of us together. According to the young girl, the man promised to help her and lied about his association with me. He proceeded to send the images to the girl...that was how he impregnated her," Akrobeto narrated in an interview with media personality, Dan Kwaku Yeboah.



The 60-year-old actor listed similar instances where persons who came in the guise of his fans have used a photo he took with them to defraud innocent victims.



He added "A fetish priest also spread fake news of being behind my stardom. That was what he was telling people...he had even framed one of our photos...I nearly called for his arrest but I dropped the case after several pleas.



"Once you show a photo of us to anybody, they will easily believe it...you can beg me but I will never take a photo with you. I have love for people but no photos," Akrobeto declared.



