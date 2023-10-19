‘This is so terrible’ - Vim Lady slams Akufo-Addo over ‘you don’t vote for me’ comment

Entertainment of Thursday, 19 October 2023

Prominent media personality, Afia Pokua, popularly known as Vim Lady has slammed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo following his ‘you don’t vote for me’ remark when he visited the people of Mepe and other flood-affected areas in the Volta region.



According to her, President Akufo-Addo's comment about the vote was unnecessary considering the plight of the people.



She stressed that the president should have rather focused on measures he would put in place to help salvage the situation.



In reaction to this, Vim Lady while speaking on the Egyaso Gyaso political show on Okay FM which GhanaWeb monitored, described President Akufo-Addo’s remark as ‘terrible’ and admonished him to desist from making such controversial comments in such circumstances.



“Who writes the President’s speech and who even asked him to say that [‘you don’t vote for me’ comment]?" she asked. "Is this about the vote? The President should have addressed the people affected by the Dam spillage and ways of helping them since they are part of Ghana. Is everybody not entitled to their vote?



“Why would you say that? Is this a matter of vote? This is a major developmental issue that has absolutely nothing to do with vote so why are you talking about it? I don’t know if President Akufo-Addo is happy when people insult him because I don’t even understand this. It's so terrible,” Vim Lady added.



Background



President Akufo-Addo assured the people of Mepe and other flood-affected areas in the Volta Region, caused by the Akosombo Dam spillage, that the government will spare no effort to assist them during these challenging times.



Regardless of their political affiliations or voting history, Akufo-Addo reaffirmed that he is president for all Ghanaians and that he remains committed to his presidential mandate of standing up for them in their times of trouble.



During an interaction with the residents on Monday, October 16, 2023, the President emphasized his commitment to the welfare of every Ghanaian, stating, "When I took the oath of office as president, I took the oath of office as president for every single individual in Ghana, of all the people in Ghana, all districts whether they voted for me or not, once I have taken the oath of office I am the president of all the people."



President Akufo-Addo also expressed his sympathies and commiserated with the people of the Mepe area, which had been severely impacted by the flooding.



He commended the Volta River Authority (VRA) for its preparedness and preventive efforts, which had prevented any loss of life during the crisis.



“So Togbe, you and your elders, I want you to understand that when something like this happens and the government acts government is acting for Ghanaians.



“I came here because Ghanaians are having difficulties and suffering and it is my responsibility to try and help. If it is the question of counting who votes for me and who doesn’t vote for me, I shouldn’t be here because you don’t vote for me but that is not my concern," he said.



