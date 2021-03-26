You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 03 26Article 1215406

Entertainment of Friday, 26 March 2021

Source: Peace FM

This is shameful! We’re entitled to our religion - Blakk Rasta on Achimota School debate

Blakk Rasta

Popular reggae artiste and radio presenter, Blakk Rasta has waded into the massive debate on social media regarding a decision by Achimota School not to admit two Rastafarian students until they have a low-cut hair.

Speaking in an interview on Peace FM's The Platform programme, Blakk Rasta described as shameful the fact that a qualified student will be denied an education because of his dreadlocks.

"...this is very shameful and discriminatory and takes us backward" he lamented.

