'They are crazy' – Sammy Flex responds to critics, doubles down on defending Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Shatta Wale's manager, Samuel Atuobi Baah, widely known as Sammy Flex, has reiterated his unwavering support for his artiste.



He has explained why he will continually support Shatta Wale, in the wake of the tons of criticisms on social media.



On Facebook, Tuesday, April 16, 2024, one Quagraine Fiifi Duke wondered why some entertainment journalists and pundits kept pestering Sammy Flex to keep his artiste in check.



He asked why such critics kept asking Sammy Flex to desist from defending Shatta Wale and instead, call him to order.



But, in reaction to this, Sammy Flex stressed that critics, most often do not know the daunting task of being both a manager and a PRO.





"They ask why I am defending? I wish they said why I was insulting. If you work in a company and you can't defend your company publicly, then what kind of a hypocrite worker are you? You can't be a part of the hard days but want to enjoy the glory and good days," he wrote on Facebook.





He concluded by calling his critics "crazy".



"They are crazy to start with," he remarked.





Speaking in an earlier interview with Onua FM, Sammy Flex said: “I don’t take some of these things seriously because it is a game they play all the time. When it comes to throwing jabs, they all do that at the least opportunity they get and I see nothing wrong with it.”







Background



Sammy Flex has since come under heavy criticism after Shatta Wale launched an attack on his rival Stonebwoy, labeling him as 'disabled'.





The SM boss renewed his attacks on Stonebwoy because the latter failed to show up for an event, 'Salla Fest', at which they were both billed to perform.



According to Sammy Flex, his team received intelligence before arriving at the event grounds, and subsequently, the organizers of the event informed them Stonebwoy would not appear because of Shatta Wale's involvement.