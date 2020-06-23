Fashion of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Source: pulse.com.gh

These Ghanaian celebs started their week with these lovely photos

These Ghanaian celebrities are giving us their breath of fresh air today.



A pop of colour on a dreary Monday morning can do wonders to the soul and productivity and these Ghanaian celebs are looking chirpy as they keep inspiring us.



Staying stylish all through your busy day isn’t a bad idea. It helps you create a presence and leave a good impression on your clients.



Just because we want you to have a splendid day at work, we’ve put together some looks from some of your favorite celebs.



Berla Mundi



The media personality is serving us with black apparel for the start of the week. We love her nude makeup and infectious smile.









Naa Ashorkor



Naa Ashorkor glammed us with a pink long apparel. Her braids, makeup, and smile is definitely the style we need.









Sista Afia



The musician slew in a short African print dress. We are in love with her long curly hair, nude makeup and infectious smile she gave to the camera.









Toosweet Annan



Toosweet just showed us one of the best ways to rock African print apparel to work. This dress is trendy and corporate.









Moesha Boduong



Moesha slew a long purple gown. She matches her look with a matching block heels and a blonde curly hair.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.