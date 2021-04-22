‘There were bad musicians during your time too’ – Camidoh responds to criticisms from high-life veterans

Entertainment of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian RnB/ Afro-pop singer, Camidoh has reacted to claims by some Hi-life veterans that the new generation of artistes are not producing quality songs.



It can be recalled that the likes of Akwaboah snr, Gyedu Blay Ambolley and others have expressed worry about the kind of songs some current musicians are churning out and the legacy they intend to leave behind with them.



According to these veterans, a lot of musicians these days do not care about the production aspect, lyrical content and the longevity of their songs but are only interested in how much it can trend.



But addressing the issue, Camidoh who described such comparisons as ‘unnecessary’ said:



“We all cannot sing about the same stuff. We all cannot sing the same way that the predecessors sang. That’s a no! That’s like putting people in a box and telling people to sing about things you thought that was nice at that time. You cannot put people in a box. Remember, it’s about creativity. People can only give you what’s in them. They cannot give you what’s in Amakye Dede. The criticisms are too much. They should try and encourage instead.”



He added that these veterans should not act as though they didn’t have bad musicians during their era.



“There have been bad artistes at that time also. Every era is going to come with bad artistes and good artistes. There are so many artistes out there trying to bring out positive music. So why will they try to rubbish our work? The likes of Gyakie, King Promise, Kidi, and so on,” he told Elsie Lamar on Talkertainment.



Watch the video below from 20 minutes 40 seconds and beyond



