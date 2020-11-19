Music of Thursday, 19 November 2020

There’s no way Obuor should have been president of MUSIGA - Gyedu-Blay

Former MUSIGA President Bice Osei Kuffour

The legendary highlife singer, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley says that there is no way Obuor would or could have been President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), had it not been for ‘mafiarism’.



Speaking with Foster Romanus on the Late Nite Celebrity Show on eTV Ghana, he explained that ‘mafiarism’ is simply the things that the authorities within MUSIGA do to cover up their malpractices.



This came up following his reply to why MUSIGA is not taking steps to help preserve highlife music.



According to him, MUSIGA is unable to help preserve highlife music by organizing workshops and seminars to teach the younger artistes the rudiments of highlife music because even the people managing the union do not know these things either.



“Because of malpractices that are going on in there, they want young guys to come and cover because they know that we the older ones know what is happening, and when we come in there, the malpractices will be exposed. Sidiku Buari and the others don’t want that so they have to use mafia ways to put Obuor and Diana Hopeson there”, he said.



Gyedu-Blay has on several occasions stated that the MUSIGA office was used to facilitate visas illegally for people who were not members of the union. One of the many malpractices which according to him, is the basis for the ‘mafiarism’ in the Union.

