Entertainment of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: Zionfelix

There is no genre like Reggae Dancehall – Black Prophet

Ghanaian reggae composer Black Prophet

Ghanaian reggae composer, Kenneth Wilberforce Zonto Bossman, otherwise known as Black Prophet, has stated that there nothing called reggae dancehall.



During an interview with KMJ on Joy Prime which was monitored by Zionfelix.net, Black Prophet said reggae and dancehall are different genres.



He explained that it’s either a musician is doing dancehall or reggae but not the two as interconnected genres.



The ‘Time Like This’ composer argued that there is no way Bob Marley or Burning Spear would be dancehall artistes.



He advised Ghanaians to stop putting it together.



Black Prophet further stated that artistes who do not do dancehall will not get the opportunity when the two genres are put together.



He lamented the artistes of reggae roots are not heard when the awards are giving to dancehall artistes due to the genres being put together.



Watch his assertion in the video below.



