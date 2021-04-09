There is more value in receiving awards than money – 3Music Awards CEO implies

Entertainment of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of 3Music Awards, Sadiq Abdulai Abu, has opined that awards present more valuable rewards than money.



Backing his point, he shared that few winners of the 2021 3Music Awards made huge connections with sponsors of the scheme; connections that every talent would expect a record label to provide.



Speaking to Y97.9FM’s Nana Quasi-Wusu on the ‘Dryve of Your Lyfe’ show, he revealed that even though winners of the event received nothing more than plaques, the reputational value it brought them is invaluable.



“Winners did not receive anything beyond plaques. It is the way that 3Music has always worked.



The experience and the stance of it as an industrial initiative and the reputational value that it brings: I mean after the event itself they’ve (artistes) worked with some of our sponsors and some of our sponsors have even taken some of the award. winners from Ghana and that is invaluable

There is a bigger coversation that goes on”.



He noted that, Boomplay after the event, is set to have a “whole promotional drive” for Mr. Drew.



“That is how it is supposed to be. Awards go beyond ‘come take 10,000 cedis for winning awards'”, he added.



The 2021 3Music Awards that took place at the Accra International Conference Centre on the 27th of March, 2021 saw many Ghanaians impressed with the stage setup and creativity of organizers who put up a great virtual show.



Highlife and Afrobeat Act KiDi won the coveted ‘Artiste of the Year’ award of the night.