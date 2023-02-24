There is more discipline in Islam than in Christianity - Akuapem Poloo

Entertainment of Friday, 24 February 2023

Ghanaian socialite, Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, has claimed that Islam promotes discipline more than Christianity does.



In a recent interview on Kingdom FM, she stated that Islam has a stronger influence on encouraging discipline in individuals, as she personally experienced a change in her behaviour after converting to Islam.



As a Christian, she admitted to being unfaithful to her boyfriend without remorse and having multiple sugar daddies, however, after converting to Islam, she has become more faithful to her current partner and has stopped engaging in provocative behaviour online.



“While I had a boy, I still had a sugar daddy who looked after me; however, now it’s just me and my partner.”



“When I was a Christian, I used to do my half-naked thing, but since becoming Islamic, I can no longer do it because all the women are covered; when you visit a mosque you wear the hijab, yet most of the people in churches are not decent. They will dress in a short skirt and expose certain areas of their bodies,” she said.



Rosemond also acknowledged that the Islamic faith has strict guidelines on modesty, which she respects and follows.



She noted that women who visit mosques cover themselves, while many individuals in Christian churches do not dress modestly.



She stated that her decision to convert to Islam has positively impacted her life and behaviour, and she encourages others to consider the faith.







