The world to experience Marvelous Praise Youth Choir next week

The 2020 edition of the gospel chorale event by the Marvelous Praise Youth Choir (MPYC) under the theme: "The Marvelous Story" promises to be an amazing one, aimed at praising the name of God to the highest score on Saturday, December 12, 2020, 3 pm.



The choir which is under the Youth Ministry of the Accra West District of Seventh-day Adventist Church (S.D.A) is undertaking this initiative as a means of sharing the love of Christ through song ministration.



The event which would be held at the Bubiashie SDA Church is expected to deliver the best of exciting Christian songs to the public and those touched in one way or the other, by the life and teachings of Christ.



It will also be aired live on Hope Channel Ghana and streamed live on YouTube (YouTube handle: Marvelous Praise Youth Choir).



Gospel chorals have become one of the most important expressions of Christianity. Perhaps no other aspect of popular Christianity embodies the aspirations, fears, self-understanding, faith, and hope of the ordinary Ghanaian Christian as the various strands of popular religious music, which have together been referred to as the ethics of the choir.



The choir has over the years, as a wing of the youth ministry that works of the church that is conducted for, with, and by young people, made massive strides towards embracing modern methodologies for God's work, in that unique role, for the church body.



The event on the day would be mic controlled by popular Ghanaian comedian OB Amponsah.

