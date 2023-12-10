The untold story of how Archipalago singlehandedly fought off four robbers

Entertainment of Sunday, 10 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian disc jockey, DJ Slim has recounted how Archipalago singlehandedly intimidated and fought off armed robbers on numerous occasions.



In an interview sighted by GhanaWeb on the Loud Lounge with Kojo Cue, the two were discussing the career and versatility of some Ghanaian hip-hop artistes when the conversation took a different turn.



Archipalago's name popped up during the conversation where Dj Slim and Kojo Cue gave accounts of how he saved several people from being attacked and robbed.



"Niggers were on social media trolling Archipalago a couple of times and I am like do you know Achilapago?" DJ Slim quizzed.



Also describing his first encounter with Archipalago back in the day, Kojo Cue said "Dennis Buck, Ayeduase, F&F Hostel, that is where I first met Archipelago. He was in that hostel."



"There was a party one night, and some boys, about 4 or 5 boys took advantage of the party or to collect people's phones. Dennis Buck(Archipalago) by himself fought them off".



Dj Slim also added, "I will tell you something about Palago. One time at Vienna City, He was with Shatta, in his camp at the time while Waddle was on the fip side. AMG guys came to Kumasi, and there was a party at Vienna City. As so as I stepped outside I saw some boys standing and the it got chaotic. They were excitd to see Palago. They were plenty. I would've run if it was me, but Palago fought and blew them off," he recounted.



See the video below:





SS/MA