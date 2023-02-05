The three strong words Nana Aba Anamoah used on Blakk Rasta

Entertainment of Sunday, 5 February 2023

Black Rasta wasn’t spared by Nana Aba Anamoah when she stormed Twitter with a counterattack at the former’s earlier trolls against Sarkodie.



Nana Aba, who has established a great bond with Sarkodie over the years, rose to the rapper’s defense against Blakk Rasta who has described his verse on Bob Marley’s ‘Stir It Up’ as a total desecration.



Earlier, in a barrage of rants both on social media and on his radio platform, the ‘Barack Obama’ hitmaker described the song as a total disaster.



"What Sarkodie did was nothing but a desecration of the legacy of Bob Marley. It is so shameful, what Sarkodie did is nothing but a desecration of the holy music...should I go deeper? It is like a king has been buried and you go and dig him up, and steal the gold and diamonds that he's been buried with," he stated during his show on 3FM



"So, Stephen Marley, Ziggy Marley, Julian Marley, and Cedella Marley, what's this new craze of DESECRATING Bob Marley's music with these posthumous collaborations? Would Bob have sanctioned this if he was alive today? Remember what he said about his music and Barry White's music? Stop this!" Blakk Rasta added on Twitter.



His outbursts, however, did not augur well for some individuals, as the likes of Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, Efya and others have responded to him



But Nana Aba Anamoah who has been silent all these while stormed Twitter to serve Blakk Rasta with a strong reply.



The popular media personality, who is well-known for her command over the English language tackled the reggae musician, by building her points around three key words.



"You’re not the only human being on this planet who adores Bob Marley. You’re not wiser than the managers of his estate. This desecration placards you’re wielding makes you look rather inebriated than concerned. Sark was featured because he’s superb. DEAL WITH IT!



…and oh Blakkrasta stop hiding behind your so called claim of ‘desecration’ because it’s hogwash. Be bold enough to express your ire at the decision to feature Sark. You wanted it eh?” she wrote.





EB/AS