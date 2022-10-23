'The system heat up' – Stonebwoy

Entertainment of Sunday, 23 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It appears the hardship wave being experienced in Ghana is not eluding anyone. One would have thought that those who are considerably "well to do" may not be so bothered about Ghana's current state of affairs.



That is not the case. While the "ordinary" citizen has not spared the rod on the government, celebrities across the country also use their social media platforms to indicate their plight.



Ghanaian Reggae Dancehall musician Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, is the latest to join the list of celebrities using their social media pages to express their dissatisfaction about the economy.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, the "Gidigba" hitmaker said, "The system heat up ruff. And the pressure is getting..."



In the past week, other celebrities such as Nana Aba Anamoah, Lydia Forson and Yvonne Nelson have called for the minister of finance to resign over his inability to change the tides of the economy.



Check out Stonebwoy's tweet below:



