‘The pain hits hard’ - Arnold reacts to video of Samini fuming over Black Stars AFCON fiasco

Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, has joined several celebrities who have expressed their disappointment in the Black Stars of Ghana following their poor performance at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).



He noted the way and manner in which the Black Stars of Ghana exited the ongoing AFCON in Ivory Coast pains him a lot and it's difficult for Ghanaians to endure such low moments.



Arnold commented when reacting to a video shared by veteran musician, Samini, in which he was lambasting Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Ofori for touching the ball that led to the last-minute equalizer by Mozambique that derailed the chances of the team qualifying for the next stage of the competition.



“Can somebody explain to me why the guy (Richard Ofori guy) touched a ball that was going outside and afterwards he raised his hands claiming to be innocent? Did you see that foolish boy? Richard Ofori, when he was delaying the time I did not know he was about to misbehave. When you watch the replay, you will realize that was foolishness. Why would you even do this?" Samini said in the video.



In reaction to the video of the musician fuming about the Black Stars' performance, Arnold wrote, “The pain hits hard.”



The GFA announced on its official website that Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as the head coach of the Black Stars, adding that the entire technical team has been dissolved as well.



This comes after the Black Stars of Ghana failed to qualify from the group stage of the AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast after finishing third in Group C with two points.



The abysmal performance of the team has filled Ghanaians with anger and fury following the disappointment.



SB/BB



Watch the video below



