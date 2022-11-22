The moment plus-size women stormed the stage in bikinis at ‘Rythymz on Da Runway’

Fashion of Tuesday, 22 November 2022

Plus-size women were not left out as all shapes and sizes of women were duly represented at the 2022 edition of the Rythymz on Da Runway held on November 20, 2022, in Accra.



Captured in colourful bikinis paired with high heels, these models walked majestically on stage courting audience appeal.



They accessorized their outfits with fascinators, layered necklaces, beads, and ‘angle wings inspired’ bikini covers that came in different colours.



In a couple of viral videos captured on the internet, these models made their way on stage during Ghanaian singer, MzVee’s performance.



Unlike some instances in the past, there were no body-shaming statements from netizens as the comment section of blogs that shared the said videos were flooded with positive comments.





