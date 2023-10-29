The minister was being disrespectful - Bullgod slams funeral tourism initiative

Entertainment of Sunday, 29 October 2023

Entertainment pundit, Bullgod has once again criticised the Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Dr. Mohammed Awal, for his "funeral tourism" plans.



During an appearance on the United Showbiz show on October 28, Bullgod expressed his disapproval, suggesting that the Minister had not shown proper respect for Ghana's funeral traditions with his initiative.



He argued that a more thoughtful approach should have been taken to highlight the cultural and artistic aspects of funerals.



“They’re saying we shouldn’t trivialize the whole thing. But he himself trivialized it. He did not even give respect to what funerals are.



“Because if he knew what funerals are, and what the purpose of a funeral is, he would have done it differently,” he said.



Bullgod cited a recent royal funeral as an example of the rich cultural heritage associated with funerals and questioned the minister's focus on food and drinks, emphasizing the need for a more creative approach to showcasing this cultural heritage.



“So let's just say that in our funerals, there is a lot of art and culture. So if you sit there and say this is an avenue for tourism, then you should capture these things I think 2 or 3 years ago, when the mother of the king died, look what happened. It's culture.



“How do we now find a creative way to sell this or show it? But you don’t talk about sharing food and drinks at the funeral; I don't understand what he was talking about,” he stated.



This comes after the minister stated that the Ghana Tourism Authority and other stakeholders is working to implement the idea, which aims to showcase Ghana's rich culture through the cultural displays accompanying Ghanaian funerals.



The initiative had faced initial skepticism but is now moving forward with sensitization programs to gain public support.



