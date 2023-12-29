The giant among the titans: Black Sherif voted Artiste of the Year 2023

Entertainment of Friday, 29 December 2023

As rhythms wove narratives and lyrics painted emotions, the GhanaWeb ‘Artiste of the Year 2023’ poll became the rhythmic heart, orchestrating a chorus of engagement between artists and their devoted enthusiasts.



In a crescendo of online votes, this poll became the score, where each click composed a note in the grand melody, harmonizing the connection between artists and their passionate fanbase.



From a diverse ensemble of artists thoroughly assessed for their contributions during the year under review, the poll, which resonated for a week, curated responses from 6,409 participants.



Black Sherif emerged as the Artiste of the Year, securing 1,752 votes, which translates to 27.33% of the total votes.



The 'Terminator' hitmaker, King Promise, secured the second spot with 1,050 votes, capturing 16.38% of the total. Following closely, Stonebwoy, renowned for the hit song 'Into The Future' released in the reviewed year, claimed the third position with 876 votes, representing 13.66%.



In the lineup, Nacee, the sole gospel artist on the list, earned the fourth spot, amassing 1,001 votes, equivalent to 15.6%. Amerado, celebrated for 'Kwaku Ananse,' secured the fifth position with 759 votes, constituting 11.84%.



Shatta Wale, the 'Designer' hitmaker, claimed the sixth spot with 416 votes, representing 6.49%. Notably, Sarkodie and Kuami Eugene landed in the seventh and eighth positions, respectively. The esteemed rapper, Sarkodie, garnered 381 votes, making up 5.94%, while Kuami Eugene, the 'Monica' singer, earned 174 votes, representing 2.71%.



In 2023, Black Sherif's music resonated globally as he performed at major events like “Wireless Festival in Abu Dhabi, UK”, and “Something in the Water” in Virginia. His standout shows included "Black Sherif Live" in New York City and Atlanta, while festivals in Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, and more witnessed his vibrant performances.



Adding to his stellar year, Black Sherif clinched prestigious awards in 2023, including Best International Flow at the BET Hip Hop Awards, Best Hip Hop at the Soundcity Awards, and Best Hip Hop / Hiplife, Artiste of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards USA.



His triumph continued at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) ceremony with multiple wins, such as Artiste of the Year, Best Hip Hop Song, Best Music Video, Most Popular Song of the Year, and Best Collaboration of the Year.



According to his management, Black Sherif has achieved a remarkable milestone, amassing over a billion streams cumulatively—evidence of the widespread resonance of his music.











