‘The bus doesn’t take off until a mate loads it’ – Kwaw Kese tackles Bawumia’s ‘trotro mate’ analogy

Ghanaian rapper, Kwaw Kese has kicked against Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s 'driver-mate' analogy.



In an effort to persuade Ghanaians to vote for him and support his plans for national growth, Dr. Bawumia compared himself to a 'driver's mate', suggesting that he currently has limited power to make significant changes.



Bawumia, while presenting his vision to Ghanaians at the UPSA auditorium, said, “As Vice President, I am like a driver’s mate. But if, by the grace of God, you make me president, I will be in the driver’s seat with constitutionally mandated authority to pursue my vision and my priorities.”



However, Kwaw Kese firmly believes that 'mates' are just as crucial as drivers. The rapper highlighted that 'trotro mates' play a vital role in filling up vehicles with passengers, emphasizing that the car typically doesn't depart without their contribution.



Stating that Bawumia is giving what he describes as 'mere excuses’. Kwaw Kese said mates are also capable of churning out useful strategies and offering direction to the driver.



“If a mate doesn’t load a car, the car never takes off. So, as a mate, if you have an idea about how to fill up a car with passengers, you have to bring that idea on board. He shouldn’t wait until he is a driver,” he told Abeiku Santana during a discussion on Okay FM.



When asked what he thinks about Bawumia’s plan to introduce digital and streaming platforms for Ghanaian artistes to thrive, Kwaw Kese responded, “It’s a nice thing to say, but if a poor man offers you clothes, listen to his name. If His Excellency wants to do that, he should start doing it and not wait until after he is elected.”



Meanwhile, other critics, including some members of the opposition National Democratic Party (NDC), have expressed diverse opinions regarding Bawumia's 'trotro mate' analogy.



Kwaku Boahen, a former Deputy Communications Officer of the NDC, has stated that the NPP flagbearer is not fit to become president of the country.



"If I have a car and the driver says he won't drive the car again, should I give the car to a mate who is not experienced, doesn't even have a driver's license, and can't be trusted? A mate who doesn't know how to drive?" Boahen rhetorically asked during a discussion on Peace FM.



