The anger about Akufo-Addo’s recorded speech shows how bad things are - Nana Aba Anamoah

Entertainment of Monday, 31 October 2022

One major concern that kept running on social media after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s address to the country on October 30, 2022, was the fact that it wasn’t a live telecast.



In another episode of “Fellow Ghanaians," President Akufo-Addo's address centered on the country’s ailing economy and some solutions the government has set aside to salvage the situation.



He also focused on the spiralling cost of living and the immediate reforms which will be implemented to restore economic growth.



But for the first time since the president started addressing the country on television, citizens have rejected the “recorded speech mode” he adopted.



This, broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah, has identified, isn’t a good sign.



The popular broadcaster established that if citizens have started escalating “trivial” concerns such as the mode of presentation of the president’s speech, it shows how bad things have become.



Nana Aba, in a Twitter post, said “nothing cuts out for angry people” and this, according to her, is the current state of Ghanaians.



“When people are frustrated and angry, nothing cuts out for them. Nana Akufo-Addo, the anger about your recorded speech should tell you how bad things are in Ghana now. No one complained about recorded weekly fellow Ghanaian speeches during Covid but now see,”

she stated on Twitter.



When the people are frustrated and angry, nothing cuts it for them. @NAkufoAddo the angst about your recorded speech should tell you how bad things are in Ghana now.



No one complained about the recorded weekly fellow Ghanaians speeches during covid but now see… — nana aba (@thenanaaba) October 30, 2022

