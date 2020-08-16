Entertainment of Sunday, 16 August 2020

The Kiss! How Joe Mettle locked lips with his bride at their wedding

play videoJoe Mettle and his bride, Salomey Selassie Dzisa

Thursday through to Saturday has been filled with news about Musician Joe Mettle and his beautiful marriage ceremony with his bride, Salomey Selassie Dzisa.



The two officially tied the knot on Saturday, August 15, 2020, after their engagement ceremony on Thursday.



Like the traditional ceremony, it was all glamorous. Selassie in her beautiful gown and Joe Mettle in his carefully crafted African wear, the two took their relationship to the next level with a white wedding ceremony at church.



Then came the reception. The music, cake cutting, performances and then the kiss. As though the first wasn’t enough, the audience asked for a replay.



Here’s how it went down!:





