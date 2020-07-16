Tabloid News of Thursday, 16 July 2020

Source: GH Base

The Bible was written by an ordinary man, how can people believe in it? – Nana Tornado quizzes

Ghanaian failed actor who is probably looking for attention now, Emil Wood, otherwise known as Nana Tornado, has made a damming statement regarding the Christian Bible.



Nana Tornado, who appeared on Okay FM’s ‘Best Entertainment’ show hosted by Halifax Ansah-Addo, claimed that the arrival of Europeans in Ghana many centuries ago is the reason Ghanaians are brainwashed.



He stressed that a lot of the things in the Christian Bible are lies.



Nana Tornado wondered how a snake could talk as perceived that the snake tricked Eve and Adam to eat the forbidden fruit.



Nana Tornado added that his son will never believe the stories in the Bible because the Bible was written by a man.





