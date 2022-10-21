The Bible’s ‘7 women to 1 man’ ratio is happening live and now – Toke Makinwa

Entertainment of Friday, 21 October 2022

The holy book states in Isaiah 4:1: “In that day, seven women will take hold of one man and say, we will eat our own food and provide our own clothes; only let us be called by your name. Take away our disgrace!"



However, analyzing the trend of events in relationships lately, popular Nigeria media personality, Toke Makinwa, has said that she believes beyond every reasonable doubt that the world is already in such times.



Discussing the topic with Chris Attoh’s ex-wife Damilola Adetigbe during her YouTube show titled ‘Toke Moments’, Toke Makinwa said the trend clearly depicts that the world is indeed in the end times.



“Let’s not even lie siss what the holy book said is happening now. The 7:1 conversation is happening now. The holy book did say that in the end of time, there shall be seven women to one man and they shall beg the man to just have his name. they already can fend for themselves," she said.



According to Toke, this development somewhat builds some sort of confidence in men, causing them to misbehave.



She added that women nowadays are compelled to drop their ‘so-called’ standards as men have several other choices in waiting.



“Maybe that’s what makes these guys not have any sort of regard because when you are sitting there with all your standards and he sees some MD somewhere who is just looking for his last name: that MD can feed herself and fend herself and all she needs is just companionship. How is the man going to value you sitting there with all your standards?” she quizzed.



Watch the video below:







