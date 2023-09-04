The Bawumias, Chief of Staff, Ursula attend viral weekend wedding

Entertainment of Monday, 4 September 2023

A wedding ceremony held over the weekend went viral on social media especially on TikTok.



Part of the reason it trended must have been the lineup of attendees which included some high-ranking government officials and notable figures.



The couple celebrating the union were Eugene and Davina, a couple whose marriage appears to be connected to political influencers.



The second gentleman of the land and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife Samira were in attendance.



Videos sighted by GhanaWeb also captured the likes of Minister for Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, and Chief of Staff, Freda Osei-Opare, among other dignitaries.



Also present was Sharaf Mahama, the footballer son of former President John Dramani Mahama.



One of the most captivating moments of the event was when Sharaf Mahama exchanged pleasantries with his father's political contender, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



Beaming with smiles, Dr Bawumia had a chit-chat with Sharaf Mahama while some astonished wedding guests observed the moment.





