The 3 persons that warned Ayisha Modi against getting involved with Abass Sariki

More names keep popping up in the wake of the ongoing controversy between Ayisha Modi and Abass Sariki.



In one of Ayisha’s quests to clarify her relationship status with Abass Sariki, she recalled how some individuals warned her against getting involved with the popular businessman.



Contrary to Abass Sariki’s claims of not being romantically involved with Ayisha Modi, the latter, while stating her side of the story, recounted how it took her 6 to 7 months to accept Abass’ marriage proposal.



Ayisha, who claimed she was skeptical about Abass’ true intentions at that time, disclosed how the likes of Diamond Appiah, Rev. Isaac Obofour, and his wife, Queen Ciara gave her more reasons not to accept the proposal.



In the case of Diamond Appiah who was then her close friend, Ayisha said the former told her to be cautious and that Abass is known for notoriety.



This was when she confided in Diamond during her birthday donation event at an orphanage in 2020.



“Abass accompanied me with his convoy to the orphanage to make some donations on my birthday in 2020 and Diamond Appiah is my witness. I even showed Diamond that he was the man who wanted to marry me and she warned me that he is notorious,” Ayisha Modi stated.



Ayisha’s ‘god parents’, Rev. Isaac Obofour and his wife, Quen Ciara, also weren’t happy about the development, considering the fact that she (Ayisha) had at that time just returned from the United States and wasn’t privy to the nature of Ghanaians.



“Obofour and his wife also weren’t in support of my relationship with Abass. They said they weren’t sure of his true intentions because, at that time, I had just returned from the US. They said I left Ghana when I was just 17 years and I didn’t know much about people in the country and their wiles so I should thread cautiously,” she stated.



