That fall was unnecessary and painful - Ayra Starr tells Afrochella organizers

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It was a beautiful night for music lovers who thronged the Elwak Sports Stadium in Accra to enjoy the Afrochella concert.



From the display of arts that patrons of the event can use as backdrops for their photos, to artistes billed for the concert, the evening was packed with excitement, as artistes showed up to perform some of their favourite songs to thrill their fans.



Nigerian Artiste, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, was no exception as she mounted the stage to perform.



During what seemed like an energetic performance, the young musician tripped and fell.



Reacting to this in a post on Twitter sighted by GhanaWeb, Ayra Starr described her fall on stage as unnecessary and painful.



According to her, the stage needs to be cleaned after every artiste performs to prevent falls, among others on stage.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, she said, "Afrochella next year y'all should clean your stage after every artiste performance, that fall was very unnecessary and painful."



She however bounced back to continue with her performance after the fall.















ESA/WA