Teshie also needs airport – Wanluv reacts to airport in Cape Coast

Ghanaian-Romanian musician, Emmanuel Owusu-Bonsu, well known as Wanlov the Kubolor, has reacted to the NPP government’s decision to construct an Airport at Cape Coast in the Central Region.



The Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who was speaking in an interview with Chairman General-Kwame Sefa Kayi on Peace FM’s ‘Kokrokoo’ program, reiterated the need for the Airport to be built.



Dr Bawumia indicated that availability of the Airport would accelerate development at the area since it is one of the poorest regions in the country.



Monitoring the interview, Wanluv in a comment sighted by Zionfelix.net proposed that the people of Teshie also need an airport.



Though he didn’t write a detailed post, the musician believes it will help the residents.



