Temperament control vital in artiste management – Sista Afia’s Manager

Emmanuel Arhin, a Manager of the multiple award-winning Afrobeats artiste, Sista Afia, has said managing the temperament of musicians forms a vital aspect in artiste management.



Some Ghanaian artistes, he said, had over the years damaged their career and reputation by having anger-management problems which had disrupted their craft regardless of the talent they possessed.



Mr Arhin who said this in an interview with the GNA Entertainment explained that the downfall of some of these artistes was the inability of management to recognize the personal peculiarities of their artistes and find a way to handle them when anger arose.



“Sometimes it's not the fault of the musicians but people who handled them. They are only humans and sometimes make mistakes but the managers have to understand what to do whenever a situation arrives.



“You are separate individuals who have come together to work for a common good and that is to work on good music for your fans. The way you handle the anger of your artiste could make and unmake him or her and a peculiar situation is what happened between my artiste Sista Afia and Freda Rhymes over past months,” the Manager said.



Mr Arhin, popularly known as "Bossu Kule" advised: “as a musician, it is very important to get along with other musicians and your fans most importantly since they play a vital role in your success. You will need collaborations and if you have a bad temperament, I don’t think other artists would like to engage you since it could damage their brand.”



He urged other artists’ managers to pay attention to the egos of the act and change their attitude to help to sustain their craft.



“You must let the artiste know that it is necessary to change his or her personality for the good of the business and ignore irritations or confrontations that trigger bad reputation in the eyes of the public,” he advised.



Sista Afia is currently the most talked-about female musician, promoting her new single titled, “Party” which features rising music sensation, Fameye.

