Tell us exactly what he did last year - Social media reacts to Kuami Eugene's Artiste of the Year award

Kuami Eugene won VGMA's Artiste of the Year

Lynx Entertainment signed Artiste, Kuami Eugene, won the biggest award at last night Vodafone Ghana Music Awards and Ghanaians are unhappy.



Twitter users in Ghana expressed disappointment and anger after the 'Open Gate' artiste was adjudged Artiste of the Year at the VGMA.



Some tweeted that they expected the likes of Sarkodie or Kofi Kinaata to have been crowned the winner at the music award event held at the Accra International Conference Centre.



Actress, Maame Serwaa, who could also not hide her anger tweeted that the VGMA should not be taken serious anymore. This was after her prediction of Sarkodie to be the winner of the night.



"Riddle Riddle!!!! Who will be the first Ghanaian Artiste to win Artiste Of The Year 3 times after tonight's show???" She asked her followers.



But she predicted, "OBIDI!!!"



However, her joy was shattered after Kuami Eugene was pronounced winner.



"NOBODY SHOULD TAKE VGMA SERIOUS AGAIN!!!!!!!!" She wrote.



Meanwhile, others tweeted that, "VGMA is shameful am even disappointed in them. Tweeaaaa Sabi Wele Kontomire Artist Of The Year_"



Another wrote, "Ahhhh Aden aa Kuame Eugene tell us exactly what he did last year ....Jon show ever"



"5 years ago bisa kadei deserved an artist of year and was given to EL bcos Obour was his manager by then today where is EL we don't nor his stance and same history has repeated itself again, Richy is the manger of Eugene n a bod member of vgma so let see..."



Apart from the Artiste of the year, Kuami Eugene also won the Highlife Artiste of the Year at the event.



Read the tweets below





Riddle Riddle!!!! Who will be the first Ghanaian Artiste to win Artiste Of The Year 3 times after tonight's show??? — Maame Serwaa (@realmaameserwaa) August 29, 2020

OBIDI!!! — Maame Serwaa (@realmaameserwaa) August 29, 2020

NOBODY SHOULD TAKE VGMA SERIOUS AGAIN!!!!!!!! — Maame Serwaa (@realmaameserwaa) August 30, 2020

Ahhhh Aden aa Kuame Eugene tell us exactly what he did last year ....Jon show ever — • T O O S W E E T Q W E K U ???? ? (@Nharnameansking) August 30, 2020

5 years ago bisa kadei deserved an artist of year and was given to EL bcos Obour was his manager by then today where is EL we don't nor his stance and same history has repeated itself again, Richy is the manger of Eugene n a bod member of vgma so let see... — kingdom (@kingdom21527288) August 30, 2020

You guys lack intergrity and credibility — AmBItiousBanzy (@jennsen5) August 30, 2020

Ghana paaaaa, I now agree with Shatta, this award is borla. — Oppong Mensah Albert (@I_am_OMA_1) August 30, 2020

Kuami Eugene is just a phenomenal young energetic guy in this music industry today, big respect to him, but he never deserved that award. — QuojoSarkcess (@DatniggaOrlando) August 30, 2020

This isn't right. No one deserves it better than kofi k — RUDE BOY (@Patrick26811678) August 30, 2020

