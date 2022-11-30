Tekura features in Black Panther movie

Movies of Wednesday, 30 November 2022

Source: Samuel Mensah, Contributor

Ghanaian furniture design company Tekura has been featured in Marvel’s latest film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The feature included interior decor products Tekura’s djembe tables and other tables and lighting from other African designers for constructing a set in the movie.



Tekura’s djembe tables were displayed with other made-in-Africa products on a set in the movie. The djembe table has inspiration from the djembe drum which played with bare hands and originates from West Africa. The name djembe signifies a call for everyone to come together in peace.



It all began with a “mysterious order” at Tekura’s retail partner in the US 54kibo Home Decor. 54kibo recounted in an Instagram post congratulating all the curated designers whose products made it into Black Panther movie.

“When we first got that mysterious order in 2021 for 15 products, we did not know which movie the product would end up in, but it reaffirmed our vision.”



54kibo, a luxury décor retailer and Tekura have been partners since 2018 and it has been retailing in the US African design, luxury, and sustainable interior décor products.



Managing Director of TEKURA Audrey Forson says, “The Wakanda Forever movie feature is a major recognition and a huge opportunity for Tekura and African designers to show our excellence to the world. This reaffirms our vision to be the go-to décor and accessories brand.



"We at Tekura design and create bits of our culture from sustainable wood telling a unique and positive African story to the world. We are excited about this association with Hollywood and are thankful for the inundation of love shown to us from people everywhere.



"We are especially thankful to all our partners, clients, designers, and staff. I would like to also congratulate our colleague designers from other African countries whose products also featured in the Wakanda Forever movie.”



This feature in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film shows African design to the world through the works of these designers; Tekura, Modern Gesture (Candice Lawrence) and Jomo Tariku.