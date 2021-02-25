Entertainment of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Teephlow talks about relationship with Medikal

Rappers Teephlow and Medikal

Ghanaian Hiphop rapper, Teephlow, has finally spoken about his standing relationship with colleague rapper Medial, after the two had a misunderstanding on social media some weeks back.



According to the rapper, he still has a very good relationship with Medikal and does not envy him like Medikal stated. But rather, he was just pointing out facts he had noticed about him.



In an interview with NYDJ on Y 102.5 FM’s Ryse and Shyne, he said, “I think he was mainly bitter about me calling him a lazy rapper which is a fact”.



Teephlow believes that Medikal was a good rapper previously but now, the system has put him far from giving Ghanaians the quality of lyrics and rap he used to produce and everything he was known for.



“If that hurt him, then I believe strongly that will make him sit down and write properly. But, it’s not his fault entirely. We’re in an industry where some media houses who control what the consumers get, don’t really pay attention to detail and quality”, he said.



He however stated that he has no issues whatsoever with the rapper. “He can still go ahead and do what he’s comfortable with and will work for him”.