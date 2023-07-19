Teacher Kwadwo ready to trim dreadlocks and return to classroom, but refuses to apologise to GES

Entertainment of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

In the midst of a controversial teaching career, popular educator and comedian, Teacher Kwadwo has made headlines once again.



This time, he has expressed his willingness to cut his distinctive short dreadlocks and return to the classroom once his issue with Ghana Education Service (GES) which led to a termination is resolved.



However, he remains steadfast in his decision not to apologize to the GES.



In a recent interview on Angel FM, Teacher Kwadwo stated, "Whether I have stopped teaching or not, I can't tell right now, and also with the dreadlocks I have on my head, I can trim them and move on, so it's not a big problem."



Addressing the topic of apologizing to the GES, Teacher Kwadwo firmly expressed he was never going to do so because he did nothing wrong and only the guilty apologise.



"When you have done nothing wrong, you don't need to apologize. But when I apologize, it means I am at fault and wrong in many ways, but I am not at fault," he added.



It is crucial to note that Teacher Kwadwo's teaching career in 2021 faced significant challenges as he was terminated by the Ghana Education Service due to allegations of insubordination and failure to fulfil professional responsibilities.



The GES accused him of refusing to prepare lesson plans, disregarding directives from superiors, and exhibiting a high level of insubordination.



However, Teacher Kwadwo countered these claims, asserting that he was being targeted for criticizing the GES and launched the #FixGES campaign to draw attention to issues within the education system.



He passionately advocated for positive change and highlighted the importance of addressing the shortcomings within the education sector.



Moreover, Teacher Kwadwo emphasized his personal investments in improving his school, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to providing quality education to his students.



These investments included resources and initiatives aimed at enhancing the learning experience and creating a conducive environment for academic growth.



In response to his dismissal, Teacher Kwadwo expressed his intention to take legal action, emphasizing that he had received permission for any missed class periods.



This decision reflects his determination to fight for what he believes is right and to seek justice in the face of what he perceives as an unjust termination.









