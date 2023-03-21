Talkertainment: Wanlov the Kubolor discusses personal life, LGBTQ+ activism, and Sister Derby

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Talkertainment is back this week with another thrilling episode, featuring the ever-controversial Wanlov the Kubolor in conversation with Doreen Abanema Abayaa.



In this candid discussion, Wanlov opens up about his personal experiences, including his past altercation with Blakk Rasta and what he learned from that incident.



The conversation also turns towards Wanlov's activism for LGBTQ+ rights, which has made him a polarizing figure in Ghanaian society.



As an outspoken advocate for marginalized communities, Wanlov shares his thoughts on the challenges facing the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana and what he believes needs to be done to create a more inclusive society.



Of course, no conversation with Wanlov would be complete without discussing his famous sister, Sister Derby.



The two have had a public relationship that has been both loving and contentious, and Wanlov doesn't hold back when discussing his thoughts on her recent song about LGBTQ+ rights.



This is an episode of Talkertainment that you won't want to miss. Tune in to GhanaWeb TV this Wednesday, March 22, 2023, for this riveting conversation between two of Ghana's most intriguing personalities.











Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:











ADA/BB