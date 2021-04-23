Talented Kidz was the best thing that happened to my career – DJ Switch

Entertainment of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: 3 News

Erica Tandoh, popularly known as DJ Switch, has applauded the reality show, Talented Kidz for being a pivotal part of her success as a child disk jockey.



Dj Switch emerged winner of Talented Kidz in 2017 and since then has been on the fast lane to accomplishing enviable feats. According to the young entertainer, participating in the reality show has the best move because it provided the platform for her to showcase her talents.



Erica Tandoh is now know all over the globe as a multi-talented entertainer. Currently serving as a co-host on the Talented Kidz Season 12, DJ switch showcased her dancing, singing and poetry skills.



She has several awards to her name, including Winner of Talented Kids in 2017, Best Discovery DJ of the year 2018 Ghana DJ Awards and DJ of the Year at the 2019 Ghana DJ Awards. She also won the Best Female DJ of the year 2019 Ghana DJ Awards. And the Global Child Prodigy Awards 2020.



She said, “Being part of Talented Kidz has taught me a lot. That was my first time on stage. It has groomed me to showcase my talent on stage. And how to communicate with the crowd in the creative arts space. It was good. It was encouraging. And you get to learn new things every single day.”



DJ Switch opened the Bill and Melinda Gates annual Goalkeepers event in New York City in September 2018 as the warm-up act to French President Emmanuel Macron. In February 2019, She also gave a wonderful performance at the 32nd Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly of Heads of States and Government.

May 2019, performed in New York in May 2019, at the NGO ”Room to Read” gala. And in June 2019, Dj Switch performed at the World Bank Africa Society Symposium in Washington an appearance at the Women Deliver Conference in Vancouver that same year.



According to DJ Switch, all the finalists have worked hard to get to the final stage. She says they are very talented making it hard to choose a favourite amongst them. All the contestants will put their A-game on coming Sunday, 25th April, to win the coveted title .of being the Most Talented Kid in Ghana.