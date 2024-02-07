Take care of your health, don't expect your managers to look after you - Bullgod to artistes

Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Artiste manager Bullgod has shared his opinion on the topic of mental and physical health among artistes and the role of talent managers.



According to him, artistes should be their ownn managers and take care of their health instead of relying on their managers to do everything for them.



Bullgod, real name Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, made these remarks on Joy FM's Showbiz A-Z show, where he refuted an earlier submission by George Mensah Britton, the manager of Afrobeats artiste Camidoh, who said that talent managers, in general, have not done a good job in caring for the health of their clients.



He advised talent managers to pay more attention to the health of their artistes stating that managers have a duty to ensure that their artistes are in good shape physically, mentally, and spiritually.



In response, Bullgod argued that managers are supposed to help artistes professionally, not medically.



He added that managers have their own problems to deal with, and they cannot be expected to constantly check on the health of their artistes.



"What I always tell my client is, 'You are your first manager and you are responsible for yourself'. Nobody should come and tell you, 'Do this, do that'.



"You, as an artiste are responsible for your health. We, as managers, worry about our clients. But my point is that our artistes have to be the first managers of themselves. Your manager should not call you to ask if you've eaten," he said.



