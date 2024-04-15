TGMA updates nominations: 'Lonely Road', 'Kwaku Ananse' receive corrected categories

Entertainment of Monday, 15 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) board has made some adjustments to this year's nominations list.



This comes after the board completed its review of the nominations list after a week dedicated to identifying any errors or omissions.



The board has confirmed the list's accuracy, with two notable adjustments:



"Lonely Road" by O'Kenneth & Xlim Kid, initially submitted as a feature, has been recognized as a joint project.



The TGMA board has updated the nomination to accurately represent the collaboration.



Additionally, "Kwaku Ananse" by Amerado has seen a change.



The board initially nominated the remix version for the Best Highlife Song category, which impacted its eligibility for the Most Popular Song of the Year.



However, after reconsideration, the original version of "Kwaku Ananse" will now be nominated in both categories.



The TGMA board reaffirmed its dedication to fairness and expressed its gratitude to the music community for their active involvement.



This development comes after several Ghanaian artistes, including Sista Afia and Amerado, expressed their concerns over the criteria used to select nominees.



About the TGMAs



The 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, marking its 25th anniversary, is a prestigious event celebrating the achievements of Ghanaian artists across various musical genres.



Telecel has taken over as the official title sponsor for the awards, which were previously known as the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



The nominees for this year's awards were announced in Accra, with the ceremony scheduled for 1st June.



Among the most nominated acts are Stonebwoy, with fifteen nominations, Kuami Eugene with fourteen, and Sarkodie with eight.



Last year's big winner, Black Sherif, has six nominations this year.



The event is a significant moment for the Ghanaian music industry, recognizing the hard work and dedication of its artists.







ID/GA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.