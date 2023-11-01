Support female artistes, it's necessary for industry growth - Adina

Entertainment of Wednesday, 1 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian songstress, Adina has lamented the lack of support for female musicians in the industry. According to her, female artistes face more challenges in the industry that can be solved with the proper support.



In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Adina stressed that industry stakeholders should actively create a support system to help women meet the right standards and achieve their goals.



"We should all be intentional. That is the only way we can help our female acts grow. If we see them making the effort to climb the ladder, we should support them to go up the rungs so they won’t feel left out.



“It is just a way of boosting their creativity and helping them to reach a wider community,” she said.



She mentioned that supporting female artistes is also crucial for the music industry's growth and diversity. Adina urged industry leaders, policymakers, and organizations to provide resources, mentorship, and opportunities to help female artists thrive.



ID/BB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch this new episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below



