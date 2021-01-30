Entertainment of Saturday, 30 January 2021

Source: Justice Walker Junior, Contributor

Support career choice of your children - Xandy Kamel to parents

Actress Xandy Kamel

Ghanaian actress, Xandy Kamel has advised parents to allow their wards to choose the career of their choice than forcing them to play an aspect of certain professions.



According to her, she ditched out Immigration Service in her youthful days for an acting career for which she has never regretted.



Speaking on the 'Best Entertainment Show' on Okay FM hosted by Halifax Ansah-Addo on Friday, January 29, 2021, Xandy Kamel said "I was in Immigration service years ago and I realized, there's something call acting which I ventured into it. I completed my Immigration training school but still decided to venture into fooling than better career job. I've not regretted my decision. I love fooling very well. I'm pleading with parents if your ward decides to fool today, support them to continue fooling. The fooling has become of many benefits to me.



"Before I became Xandy which things were a bit difficult but currently - there are several improvements. I'm enjoying the fame in addition to the several other benefits. By the end of one month, I can get about 3 movies. Money revenue out of those works will be bigger than any position of service in the Immigration. I can buy a plot of land with that money and a car in addition so we should not see it as no money-making avenue," she said.



The film star further revealed that she is a Christian but she is against the concept of attending a church service to worship God adding that, the current rise of controversies involving pastors is one of her many reasons to do away with church



"I've not stopped worshipping God but I've stopped going to church. I do my church and things in my house. After marriage, I've not stepped foot in any church due to their hypocritical lifestyle. I feel some of the pastors these are more concern about their stomach than the real teachings they have to do. I felt some of the things they do at church does not glorify God, reason I have to stop," she added.