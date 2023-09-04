Sunsum Ahuofe: From screen to streets, spreading hope and joy in Kumasi

Entertainment of Monday, 4 September 2023

Source: Yeboah Gilbert, Contributor

Yaw Adu, the actor known in the movie industry as Sunsum Ahoufe is lighting up Kumasi's streets beyond the spotlight. Through his Sunsum Foundation, he's proving fame can fuel compassion.



In a lively August 26 scene in 2023, Sunsum Ahuofe and his foundation ventured into the heart of Kumasi, armed with food, drinks, and an exuberant brass band.



They aimed to not just fill stomachs, but revive the streets.



From Tinka Island to Krofrom Columbia, the streets buzzed with excitement as the team served jollof rice and chicken, water, drinks, clothing, and positivity.



Their kindness wasn't just in the food; they offered counsel and shared laughter, underlining the power of simple gestures.



However, the impact went further.



A group of five individuals, inspired by Sunsum Ahuofe's initiative, chose a different path.



These brave souls opted to break away from addiction and seek change. Their courage paved the way for the Rema Rehabilitation Center in Ejisu, promising a fresh beginning.



Sunsum Ahuofe isn't just a name; it's a guiding star of compassion.



He's revealing that beyond the glitz, true heroism lies in reaching out to others.



With a plate of food and a hand of hope, Sunsum Ahuofe is a beacon of light in society's shadows.



