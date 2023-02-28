Sunset Music Festival Ghana set for March 4

Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 February 2023

Source: newsghana.com.gh

WatsUp TV and SkyMusic are set to host the annual Sunset Music Festival Ghana 2023. The festival, which is a unique and immersive experience, will bring together music, art, and technology to create an unforgettable weekend for festival-goers.



Scheduled to take place on March 4th, 2023, at the Alora Beach Resort in Laboma Beach, Accra Labadi, Sunset Music Festival Ghana 2023 will be a weekend celebration of Ghana's independence. The festival will feature a diverse lineup of top Amapiano, Afrobeat, and electronic dance music DJs, along with stages, state-of-the-art sound systems, and mesmerizing visual effects.



"We are excited to bring the Sunset Music Festival Ghana 2023 to music lovers in Ghana," said Abd Traore, CEO of WatsUp TV. "The festival promises to be an unforgettable experience that will showcase the best of Ghanaian and African music."



The festival will kick off at 12 p.m. and feature non-stop music, with thousands of music lovers from all over the country expected to attend. In addition to the music, the festival will also showcase an array of interactive art installations, food vendors, and other engaging activities.



"Merging music, culture, and nature in a unique and memorable way is what sets Sunset Music Festival Ghana 2023 apart," said DJSky. "We are thrilled to be a part of this amazing event that will bring people together from all walks of life."



Music festivals have become increasingly popular over the years, and a music festival at the beach combines music, culture, and nature in a unique and memorable way. Sunset Music Festival Ghana 2023 promises to be a celebration of music, culture, and nature that will bring people together from all walks of life.