Sue defamers or undergo a drug test - Efya told

Entertainment of Sunday, 20 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Entertainment pundit, Vida Adutwumwaa, has challenged Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Efya, and her management to take legal action against individuals falsely accusing the singer of being a drug addict.



Efya has, over the years, been accused of abusing hard drugs.



The artiste has in several interviews registered her displeasure about the happenings but has never taken drastic action against those perpetrating the false accusations.



In a recent interview, her mother, Nana Adwoa Awindor, denied claims that her daughter is an addict and called on the people of Ghana to instead pray for the artiste.



She also disclosed how she has lost business deals due to the 'drug addict' tag her daughter has been associated with.



But speaking on the United Showbiz, Vida Adutwumaa insists that Efya should

start sueing her detractors.



“People have alleged over the years that you use hard drugs and have allegedly become an addict. However, you have not taken anyone to court to help end these allegations. She has to go to court to end this,” she said.



She also established that the other option is to undergo and publish a drug test to clarify all these rumours.



“Apart from going to court, she suggested that Efya can avail herself for a drug test to tell the world that she is clean in order to end the allegations that are hampering her brand. It hurts me when I hear those allegations because the talent is rich," she added.