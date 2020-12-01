Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

Stream our music so we can buy more cars - Strongman

Strongman Burner, rap artiste

Ghanaian rap artiste, Strongman Burner has urged Ghanaians to keep streaming his songs on various online platforms so that he can make enough money to buy more cars.



In an interview with Foster Romanus on the Late Nite Celebrity Show on eTV Ghana, he mentioned that the coronavirus pandemic has affected a lot of artistes and taken a lot of money from them as well but thanks to online platforms, they are able to make a few cedis to keep themselves going.



“At the end of the day, we’re still making a few coins from our craft, basically from YouTube, iTunes and the other streaming platforms. Sometimes, we do get features and someone or two endorsements as well, so at least we’ll manage.



We just need to let people understand that they need to keep streaming so that we make more money. We make much money, we buy lots of cars and we give fans money when they see us and shout our names. The money will be plenty if they keep streaming so when they call us, we can give them money”, he said.



According to Strongman, the digital way of having concerts, from the numbers they see now, is gradually picking up, hence it will soon become a normal way of life.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.