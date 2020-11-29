Entertainment of Sunday, 29 November 2020

Source: My News GH

Stop spreading lies and attributing them to me – Shatta Wale warns politicians

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale

Ghanaians Award-winning Dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah known popularly as Shatta Wale has sent a barrage of stern warning to political party activists creating fake social media posts and attributing them to him.



In the past week, there have been several posts that have been screenshot and sent around as posts from Shatta Wale.



In some of the posts, the Dancehall Artiste is supposedly criticizing John Dramani Mahama for claiming to be the brain behind Free SHS.



But the Dancehall artiste in a short statement on his Twitter page said he is against what political party activists are doing on social media with his name.



He has asked politicians to desist from dragging his name into their political banters and stop spreading the falsehood about him.



Mr Charles Nii Armah said “Stop dragging me into matters of politics when I haven’t said anything. I see prominent people in our country posting photoshop statements about me which is not true. Please stop it cuz I hate it !!!”





Stop dragging me into matters of politics when I haven’t said anything. I see prominent people in our country posting photoshop statements about me which is not true. Please stop it cuz I hate it !!! pic.twitter.com/oTfYEOOnKU — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) November 29, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.