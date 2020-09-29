Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Stop saying BBNZ made me who I am, I was already popular before they signed me – Cwesi Oteng

Ghanaian Gospel musician, Cwesi Oteng has stated that he was in his prime before he joined his former record label, BBNZ Live.



Speaking in an interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show, the ‘God Dey Bless Me’ composer said he was popular before he was signed onto the record label.



He explained that he released ‘God Dey Bless Me’ before the management of BBNZ contacted him.



Cwesi detailed that he reached an agreement of 60 per cent to 40 – in his favour because he was an already made artiste.



The renowned Gospel musician urged people to discard the notion that BBNZ discovered him and afterwards, he departed.



According to him, they signed a three-year contract and he thought he could do things on his own following the expiration of the contract.



Cwesi Oteng disclosed that he had a great working relationship with his former management, but the relationship between artiste and management is not marriage for it to last till death do them apart.



Following his exit from BBNZ in 2016, Cwesi believes he is still a great force to be reckoned with in the Ghanaian music scene.



