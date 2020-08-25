Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stop meddling in the affairs of Tracey Boakye - Halifax tells Hon. Kennedy Agyapong

play videoHalifax Ansah Addo is an entertainment journalist

Entertainment journalist and broadcaster, Halifax Ansah Addo, has advised Assin Central MP, Hon Kennedy Agyapong, to stop meddling in the affairs of Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye and focus on his constituents.



Speaking on Peace FM's entertainment show ''Entertainment Review' monitored by Ghanaweb.com, Halifax said it surprises him that a fight between two young women on social media will attract a whole Member of Parliament to run a show just to chastise one of the women.



According to Halifax, he doesn’t see the business of a member of parliament meddling in the affairs of slay queens. He said he is surprised that Ken Agyapong and others keep throwing John Mahama’s name about as the ‘Papa No’ when Tracey Boakye herself has come out to categorically say he is not the one.



“I mean this started as a fight between two ladies, and I wonder how members of parliament find it worthy to talk about, I mean...”



Halifax said he does not endorse the lifestyle of Tracey Boakye or any slay queen for that matter, but Tracey had every right to pop champagne over her victory when Kennedy Agyapong after threatening to show a video chickened out in the last minute.



Background:



Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong on his TV station Net2 TV’s program in his bid to bring some clarity on the fight between the two celebrities, Tracey Boakye and Mzbel, rather shamed them, and called them cheap, for dragging Mahama’s name through the mud and subjecting him to public ridicule.



According to Kennedy Agyapong, Mahama bought a house estimated at $450,000 dollars for Tracey Boakye because she blackmailed him, and threatened to release a video and audio she has of him.



In a vile tirade, Agyapong alleged that Tracey Boakye is a “cheap girl”, who blackmails men she sleeps with for money.



These allegations did not go down well with the Kumawood actress, who then took to her social media page to respond and vehemently condemn the MP. The very visibly angry actress told Kennedy Agyapong to leave her alone as she has not blackmailed anybody including John Mahama, the flagbearer of the NDC.



She dared him to produce the said video and audio he has in his possession if he indeed has any, because according to her, she has never blackmailed John Mahama, neither is he the father of her daughter.



Just as was done in the Nigel Gaisie and Ahmed Suale expose, many people were ready to watch the video and listen to the audio the MP has in his possession but that never happened, prompting Tracey Boakye to pop a bottle of very expensive champagne for her victory.



She shared a video popping Belaire Rosé, Moët and other expensive champagne with the caption: “Cheers to victory”.



Watch Halifax make his point below:









Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter