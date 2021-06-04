Stop comparing Ghanaian music to foreign music - Jamin Beatsgh

Entertainment of Friday, 4 June 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian upcoming artiste Jamin Beatsgh has advised Ghanaians to quit comparing Ghanaian music to that of foreign music.



According to him, the comparison should not be done because every country operates with different systems and, “outside is going to be more efficient just because their systems there work better than ours”.



He stated that it is already bad enough for musicians in the country not to make money from making music, especially because a lot of money goes into it so people should not make comparisons.



In an interview with Abigail Appiah on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show he noted, “It’s really a problem if you’re an artiste and you can’t eat from your hard labour so it’s quite tough on us because we’re still at the working stage”.



Jamin added that for now the music industry has not reached the level of the other countries yet but he believes with time, it will be possible to compare ourselves to them.



He urged investors to invest more in the music industry in order to help musicians make some more money and produce quality music and videos to also push the industry to where the other countries are.