Stop categorizing artistes by music genres, let them explore - Gasmilla

Entertainment of Saturday, 28 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician, Gasmilla has urged music enthusiasts and industry insiders to avoid categorizing artistes into specific music genres or styles.



According to him, such rigid categorization restricts artistes from evolving, innovating, and reaching their full artistic potential.



In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Gasmilla stressed the importance of allowing artistes to explore and adapt to various music genres rather than confining them to a particular category.



"I don’t think people should box artistes into one style of music. That singular act kills creativity. I, for instance, may have the skills to explore other areas and put my artistic prowess to the test. Putting me in one style of music will kill my creativity. In fact, this act of saying this artiste belongs to this space or that space alone kills creativity, and we must put a stop to it," Gasmilla stated.



He emphasized that many musicians have the capacity to excel in different genres or styles, and limiting them to a single category can hinder their growth and potential.



“I believe there are musicians who can fit perfectly into different genres or styles and still deliver perfectly. Let us not harbour the mentality that a musician has to chart just one path. What if exploring other genres is what will work for them?” he asked.



Gasmilla suggested that artistes are at their best when they have the freedom to express themselves across various styles and genres. He called for a more open and inclusive approach to music that allows artists to unlock their full creative potential.



Gasmilla highlighted that creativity thrives on versatility and urged the industry to encourage artistes to break free from the constraints of a single genre.



ID/ DAG



