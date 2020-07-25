Entertainment of Saturday, 25 July 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Stop buying flashy cars and invest in more profitable ventures - Kwaw Kese advices

Ghanaian artiste, Kwaw Kese

Award-winning artiste Kwaw Kese has admonished people who are obsessed with buying cars to wake up from their dreams and rather invest in other profitable ventures that would benefit them with time.



Speaking in a self-recorded video, Kwaw Kese bemoaned how people who do not own houses jubilate when they purchase a car.



He recounted that in 2008, he bought a car for $20,000 but in these times, it is worthless. He said that if he had invested that $20,000 into a business, he would have reaped a lot by now.



Kwaw Kese added that if you buy a car today, the value may drop in a few years but if you buy a house and resell at a higher price, you would have made some profit.



Kwaw Kese said he bought an expensive Land Rover for his wife. While speaking, he said owning a car in America was nothing so he did not see why Ghanaians should make a fuss about a car.



The Swedru-Agona singer then moved on to indicate that most musicians make their money mainly through performances and sometimes streams. He said streams were not enough to afford a car.



“Streams cannot buy you a Bentley, Streams is good but you need something to add up. You do not need to think about today,” the Dondo hitmaker noted.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.