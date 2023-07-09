Stop bringing GH¢1 and GH¢2 for collection – Kumchacha

Entertainment of Sunday, 9 July 2023

Source: ghpage.com

Prophet Kumchacha who is the leader and founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministries has urged his congregation to stop bringing GH¢1 and GH¢2 for collections during church services.



According to the controversial preacher, due to the hikes in the price of goods, the church is struggling and therefore wants to urge them to increase the amount they put in the offertory bowls.



In the video footage available, Prophet Kumchacha is heard saying that in other for the church not to struggle he wants them to increase the money they bring so the church can be sustained.



He said: “We know petrol and rent have increased, but when members come to church, they keep giving GH¢1, GH¢2 and GH¢5 during collection. Please, and please again, increase the amount your offering for us. Increase the money you give to the church to make the current prices so it can sustain itself and grow.”



Watch the video below:



